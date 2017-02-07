Around the Diocese: February 12, 2017

Father McAlear Ministry of Hope and Healing

FORT WAYNE — Father Mark Gurtner and Our Lady of Good Hope Parish will welcome Father Richard McAlear, OMI, for an evening of teaching and a Mass and healing service on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21.

Father McAlear’s ministry has been offering hope, healing, love and peace to tens of thousands of people all around the world since 1976. His gifts of teaching and healing are powerful indicators of the healing love of Jesus Christ being poured out on today’s world.

On Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., he will speak about forgiveness and mercy, with a question and answer session taking place afterward. Tuesday evening will begin with Mass at 6 p.m. and a healing service to follow. During the service the Holy Eucharist will be brought onto the altar for exposition so attendees may pray and adore the Lord; Father McAlear will then give the anointing and bless any individual who wishes to come forward for prayer. Come early to get a seat.

More information about Father McAlear’s ministry may be found on his website, frmac.org. His visit is co-sponsored by Our Lady of Good Hope Church and St. Francis Prayer Center, Flint, Mich.

Spiritual renewal after abortion loss

Spiritual renewal after the loss of a child from abortion is important for both the mother and the father. If you have received the sacrament of reconciliation but still can’t forgive yourself, if you suffer from carrying a secret that keeps you in isolation and are fearful of conversations, or if you’re tired of carrying the burden of guilt and shame, there is great hope and promise for you. You are not alone; others can help.

Two healing ministries are receiving new participants this spring. For more information place a confidential call or email to A Haven for Healing, South Bend, 574-514-7471, ahavenforhealing@gmail.com; or Divine Mercy Ministry, Fort Wayne, 260-445-8119, mary@divinemercy.com.

USF lecture examines Catholic heritage of North Dakota town

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis Department of Philosophy and Theology is offering a free lecture about the religious and cultural history of Strasburg, North Dakota on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. “Polkas and Masses: Catholicism and the German-Russian Immigrant Experience in Strasburg, North Dakota” will be presented by Dr. Lance Richey, dean of the USF School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, in the Brookside Ballroom on the USF campus, 2701 Spring Street.

Perhaps best known as the hometown of television legend Lawrence Welk, Strasburg possesses a rich religious and ethnic history. Richey will explore the dynamic interchange of the German-Russian heritage of the people and their strong Catholic faith. Their history of “polkas and masses” is both unique and emblematic of the American immigrant experience.

This lecture is free and open to the public. For more information about this and other lectures in this series, go to philosophy.sf.edu/lecture-series.

Saint Mary’s to host Summer Theological Institute

NOTRE DAME — Saint Mary’s College Division for Mission has announced that it will host the second annual Embody Summer Institute for high school girls from July 9-14 on campus. This is an opportunity for young women to explore themes of beauty, justice and faith and to reflect on how their inner beauty both comes from God and leads to a better understanding of others.

During the week, students will have the opportunity to preview college life by living in residence halls, eating in the Noble Family Dining Hall and learning from Saint Mary’s students who are enthusiastic about their faith and excited to share their experiences. Outstanding faculty from Saint Mary’s and beyond will lead participants in theological instruction and reflection. Students will engage in art projects, various forms of prayer and community service in order to put their faith into action.

Deadline to apply is April 15. To apply or find out more, go to www.saintmarys.edu/news/division-mission-host-second-annual-summer-theological-institute.

USF Policy encourages employees to serve community

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis recently announced a new employee benefit available to staff, administration and 12-month faculty. To connect more purposefully with the university’s mission to engage in a diverse community of learning, leadership and service, employees can now take time off through a new Mission Leave program.

A group of employees formed the concept for a Mission Leave policy and it was enthusiastically endorsed by USF administration. The overriding purpose of this new policy is to encourage all employees to more fully embrace and embody the USF Mission and Values through engagement and service to the university, society and the Church.

Because USF’s mission statement is true for employees and students alike, it implies that the university will provide opportunities for all to discover and experience our rich Catholic and Franciscan heritage, so as to integrate Faith and Reason into their professional and personal lives, to make personal contributions to the common good, and thus live our mission.

This policy allows employees to voluntarily participate, with pay, in university events and community service activities that occur during regularly scheduled work hours. Full-time USF employees are able to use up to one and one half work days per year for mission leave. The policy is designed to provide an opportunity for employees to make a positive impact on the community.