Local March for Life calendar

By Molly Gettinger

On Jan 22, 1973, the Supreme Court made abortion legal and accessible in all 50 states in the infamous decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton. Since then, the slaughter of innocent infants has been available on-demand, and more than 58 million unborn children have been victims of abortion.

Beginning in 1974, the year following the decisions, peaceful protests began to be held in Washington, D.C. and across the country to speak up for the lives of those who are unable to speak for themselves.

Again this year, a number of events will take place in protest of abortion and in support of life.

Washington, D.C.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will send 352 participants on a pilgrimage to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. Groups are also traveling from area colleges and universities, as well as from many of the religious orders in the diocese. Hundreds of thousands of protesters are also expected to be in attendance.

The national March for Life will take place on Friday, Jan. 27, on the National Mall, concluding at the U.S. Supreme Court. Although the diocese’s eight buses are full, everyone is invited to join them in prayer while viewing the march on EWTN or online at www.ewtn.com/prolife.

South Bend

St. Joseph County Right to Life has organized a rally and march in downtown South Bend on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The rally will begin at the Knights of Columbus “Hall at 553” and will consist of prayer and testimonies from leaders in the pro-life community. The march will travel just over half a mile, to the federal courthouse on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown South Bend, where there will be a demonstration until 1 p.m.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 27

RALLY: 11:30 a.m. at the “Hall at 553,” 553 E. Washington St., South Bend

MARCH: At noon, from the Hall to the federal courthouse in downtown South Bend

DEMONSTRATION: 12:15-1 p.m., in front of the federal courthouse

PARKING: Parking will be available at the Knights of Columbus Hall. For those only attending the demonstration, there is limited street parking in downtown South Bend.

Elkhart

Elkhart County Right to Life and the Holy Innocents Pro-Life Action Group are hosting a rally and march in downtown Elkhart on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon. The rally will feature keynote speaker Melissa Ohden, an abortion attempt survivor. It will also include testimonies from “Silent No More Awareness” members, and is expected to last about 90 minutes. The march will immediately follow the rally and will head to the Reason Enough to Act office and Women’s Care Center for prayer, then returning to the Lerner Theatre. The round trip is about 0.8 miles.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 14

RALLY: Noon-1:30 p.m., Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart

MARCH: Immediately following the rally

PARKING: Available at the Lerner Theatre

Fort Wayne

Allen County Right to Life has organized a rally and march in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon-2 p.m. The rally will begin at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center and will feature activist Peter Heck as guest speaker. The march will follow the rally at 1 p.m. and will travel 0.8 miles to the federal building. The event will end at the conclusion of the march.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 21

RALLY: Noon at the University of St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne

MARCH: 1 p.m., leaving from the USFPAC and ending at the federal building.

PARKING: Available at the University of Saint Francis, in front of the Performing Arts Center