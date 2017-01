Elkhart County Right to Life and the Pro-Life Holy Innocents Pro-Life Action Group hosted a rally at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart Saturday, Jan. 14. Melissa Ohden, an abortion survivor, spoke, along with several “Silent No More Awareness” members. Following the rally participants marched through the streets of the downtown, led by members of the Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council 1043. — Photos by Kevin Haggenjos

