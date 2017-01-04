Around the Diocese: January 8, 2017

More than 12,500 attend SEEK2017

DENVER — The week after Christmas, more than 12,500 registrants were gearing up for SEEK2017, held Jan. 3-7 in San Antonio, Texas. Attendees hailed from more than 500 college campuses and at least 10 countries, including Austria, Ireland, Mexico and South Korea.

The biennial event featured the theme “What Moves You.” Seminars, worship opportunities and peer discussions challenged each heart to discover God’s will through truth, goodness and beauty.

The new “Awaken” program of events, which included an art and poetry exhibit along with a musician side stage, featured students sharing their talents and showing beauty as a bridge to the Divine, a window to encounter the person of Christ. More than 200 priests concelebrated daily Mass, and adoration and confession provided opportunities for prayer and reflection.

Bishop Luers receives $50,000 gift from anonymous donor

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Luers High School is the recipient of a $50,000 gift from an anonymous donor for Phase II of the Faith in Our Future Capital Campaign. The donation was announced on Dec. 15.

The school is engaged in a $4 million capital campaign. Some capital improvements have been made, such as the new Chapel of Saint Francis of Assisi and media center. Additional improvements include the completion of core infrastructure including building renovations and the addition of a 4,000 square-foot performing arts assembly hall.

Those interested in supporting the campaign should contact Kathy Skelly, director of Office of Mission Advancement; visit bishopluers.org; or call 260-456-1261, ext. 3142.

Catholic Boy Scouts classes available

FORT WAYNE — Young men who are in grades seven or above and would like to earn their Ad Altare Dei Religious Emblem can attend classes beginning Jan. 8, from 2-3:30 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Scout Room (lower level of school). For those who are in High School and would like to earn their Pope Pius XII Religious Emblem, classes begin on Jan. 15.

RSVP to Theresa Dirig at tscoutlady@yahoo.com or 260-414-9172 so books can be ordered.

Historical perspective offered on the Crusades

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis invites the public to a free lecture as part of the Philosophy/Theology Lecture Series. Associate professor of theology Dr. Adam DeVille will give the lecture, titled “ISIS and the Crusades: On the Uses and Abuses of History” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. on the USF campus, Brookside Ballroom, 2701 Spring St.

For additional information contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700 x8100 or aspringer@sf.edu or visit the website at http://philosophy.sf.edu/lecture-series/.

St. Meinrad to host Black History Lecture

ST. MEINRAD — Dr. Cecilia Moore, associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Dayton, will deliver the annual Black History Lecture at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Ind.

Her lecture, “Hidden in Plain View: Black Catholics and the Civil Rights Movement,” will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Central Time in St. Bede Theater.

This lecture presents the hidden history of Black Catholics and their allies in advancing the agenda of the modern civil rights movement. It looks at the role of Black Catholics from the late 1890s in New Orleans to Black Catholics working for civil rights in society and church in the 1920s and 1930s to the many individual Catholics who, in the 1960s participated in important civil rights initiatives.

The lecture also will consider the contemporary Catholic Church in the United States and its relationship to current efforts to retain and expand civil rights, particularly for African Americans.

Notre Dame Sacred Music program names assistant professor

NOTRE DAME — Dr. Mark Doerries has been named an assistant professor in the practice of choral conducting and a special professional specialist in the program, Sacred Music at Notre Dame. He also has an appointment in the Department of Music.

Doerries is the artistic director of the Notre Dame Children’s Choir. In addition to his teaching and conducting responsibilities, he is associate director for Communication and Community Outreach in the SMND.

USF examines human side of business

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis welcomes Sister Helen Alford, OP, as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Servus Omnium Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center Ballroom, 431 W. Berry Street. The event will begin at 7 a.m. with an opening blessing from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Then a Mardi Gras breakfast will be served before Sister Alford’s presentation, “Have You Been Served? Human Dignity, the Common Good and the Purpose of Business.”

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Tables may be purchased in advance for $80. Corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information visit sf.edu/servus-omnium or contact Dr. Lance Richey at 260-399-8112 or lrichey@sf.edu.