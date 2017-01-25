Around the Diocese: January 29, 2017

Speaker series set

SOUTH BEND — St. Jude School has organized a school speaker series for its seventh- and eighth-grade students as part of as part of the students’ 2016-17 curriculum on the mission of the Catholic Church in the world. Among the scheduled guests are Fred Everett, diocesan director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development; Gretchen Crowe, editor of Our Sunday Visitor; Carolyn Woo, former president of Catholic Relief Services; Glen Tebbe, executive director of the Indiana Catholic Conference; Sam Lyon and Caleb Kruse, diocesan seminarians who will speak about vocations to the priesthood and religious life; Raquel Falk, who will talk about her experience in the Catholic Worker Movement; Father Fidelis Maria, a Capuchin father of the Franciscan Friars Minor; and others.

The speakers’ visits began in November and will continue through May.

Pro-life apologetics workshops for youth and adults

SOUTH BEND — The Kloska family will again offer the popular Life Defenders Boot Camp, a training opportunity for those in eighth grade through adulthood who would like to develop their skills as a voice for the voiceless. Participants will learn to intelligently and graciously defend the right to life for every human being.

Talented presenters from the Life Training Institute offer 101, 201 and 301 level courses for youth in eighth grade through college. For the first time, the Kloskas will also offer a session for adults.

The workshops take place Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Notre Dame’s Geddes Hall. The cost is $15, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Grants are available.

Anyone interested should respond by Feb. 6 at www.prolifemichiana.org/bootcamp or 574.232.LIFE (5433). The workshops are hosted by St. Joseph County Right to Life and the Notre Dame McGrath Institute for Church Life.

Lenten retreat dates announced

ANGOLA — St. Anthony of Padua presents a Lenten Retreat, April 2-4 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the parish hall at 700 W. Maumee St.

Join Carol and Kristen Kurivial, a mother-daughter team and co-founders of Luminous Ministries, as they present their three-night mission, “Growing Pains: The Demands of Our Lenten Journey,” The first night covers The Demands of Truth, the second The Demands of Courage and concludes with The Demands of Love. The speakers use drama, music, Bible reflections and personal witness to lead this lenten journey.