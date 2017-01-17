Around the Diocese: January 22, 2017

Spring classes at Forever Learning

SOUTH BEND — Want to take a “Novel Approach to Philosophy?” Travel the Camino de Santiago? Maybe brush up on your iPad skills? If so, mark your calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 21, when registration at Forever Learning Institute for these classes and over 80 more is set to begin.

One of the unique qualities about Forever Learning is the real-world experience that instructors bring to the table. Technology instructor Richard Sunshine holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University and has an amazing amount of experience in developing databases for RCA and Whirlpool Corporation. Robert Lordi, Ph.D., spent most of his career teaching English literature and drama at the University of Notre Dame and will delve into Shakespeare with Forever Learning students this spring. Yolanda Suggs, a licensed instructor, will again bring her love for Zumba to students at the Forever Learning campus at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, South Bend, as well as the FLI satellite location at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph County. Students may view all course offerings online at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org or call the institute to reserve a course guide.

Classes begin March 6. Registration takes place Feb. 21, 22 and 23. Students may register for classes online, by mail, or in person at the institute, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend. For more information contact Eve Finnessy, executive director, at 574-282-1901 or director@foreverlearninginstitute.org.

Redeemer Radio now accepting donations of vehicles

FORT WAYNE — A new donation program can now turn unwanted vehicles into valuable profits for Redeemer Radio.

Director of Development, Jennifer Zurbuch commented how every donation to Redeemer Radio makes a difference. The process is simple. The vehicle is usually picked up in 3-5 days at the donor’s convenience. Must provide a clean title and make sure the vehicle has a motor and no major damage. A receipt for the donation will be sent as a follow-up in the mail that can be used for tax purposes.

The unwanted vehicles accepted include cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs and more. Some restrictions apply. Call 866-628-CARS (2277) for more information.