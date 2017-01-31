Around the Diocese: February 5, 2017

100 day celebration

Center for Liturgy plans summer symposia

SOUTH BEND — The McGrath Institute for Church Life’s Center for Liturgy will host three symposia this summer on the basic principles of liturgical and sacramental formation in a secular age.

The week of June 19-23 it will host the first of its Liturgy and Life symposia on “Encountering Jesus Christ in the Bible and Liturgy.” Evangelization begins with an encounter with the person of Jesus Christ. But it is within the liturgical life of the church where one meets the person of Jesus. During this week participants will consider core theological and spiritual practices for fostering this encounter with Christ through the Bible and the Liturgy.

June 26-30 will be the first of its Catechesis of the Good Shepherd symposia, on “The Senses of the Scriptures.” Catechesis and theological education in the United States needs its own renewal: The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd provides core pedagogical principles through which this renewal may unfold.

The week of July 17-21, together with Notre Dame Vision, it will host the third annual Conference for Liturgical Music Ministers on “The Word, Music and the Saint John’s Bible.” Liturgical and devotional music must always be grounded in the Scriptures. This week participants will contemplate various forms of music for worship including chant, Masses, praise and worship, hymnody and Taize.

The launch of the three symposia coincides with a rebranding effort of the institute. The Center for Liturgy has been an integral part of the McGrath Institute for Church Life since the 1970s. Through a recent endowment of our Institute, it is poised not simply to hold conferences on campus but is now able to do the kind of research, education and outreach in liturgical and sacramental formation that will nourish and renew the life of the church.

For more information on the symposia visit liturgy.nd.edu.

Essay contest for Black History Month

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Black Catholic Advisory Board will offer a high school essay contest on the theme, “The Most Notable African-American of the 21st Century.”

Essay requirements are: Times New Roman, 12 point spacing, double length and 300-350 words (including cover sheet). Cover sheet should include full name, mailing address, telephone number, school and grade.

The essay should include a bibliography page that does not count toward the word count total. To submit an essay as an email attachment place “Black History Month Essay Contest” in the email subject line, with first and last name to to wendy.summers@comcast.net no later than Tuesday, March 7.

Monetary prizes will be awarded of $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third place.

Religious classes speak to beauty of all life

Religious education classes at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Bristol held their sixth annual March for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22. Teachers spoke with the students about the beauty of all life and the importance of being pro-life in today’s culture. They made signs in support of all life, in defense of the unborn and in protest of the evil of abortion. Amidst cheers and applause from onlookers, their march took them through the halls of the education center, past the adult education classes and ended in Annunciation Hall. With signs held high, they marched silently to remember the 58 million babies whose voices have been silenced by abortion since Roe v. Wade in 1973.