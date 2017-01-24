Nearly 2,000 people took part in the 43rd annual Allen County Right to Life March for Life Saturday, Jan. 21, to peacefully seek an end to abortion. Attendees participated in a rally at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center and then marched through the streets of downtown Fort Wayne, ending at the E. Ross Adair Federal Building. Speakers at the rally included author Peter Heck, Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) and Dr. Andrew Mullally of Credo Family Medicine. Clergy and medical professionals in attendance were recognized for their contributions for advancing a culture of life.

