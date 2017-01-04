A holy Year of Mercy and a historic election: 2016 from a Catholic perspective

By Molly Gettinger

An election of extraordinary contentiousness marked, or perhaps marred, the year 2016 for Americans. During the journey, Catholics across the country and within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend found it necessary to look more deeply into their faith and contemplate the considerations and direction of their leadership in ways they had not done previously.

However, the year was also frequently punctuated by manifestations of mercy, encouraged and inspired by Pope Francis’ proclamation at the end of 2015 that 2016 was to be a Jubilee Year of Mercy.

In accordance with that proclamation, Holy Doors were opened from Rome to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and they would welcome pilgrims who wished to observe it by passing through them to pray, pause and reflect. Others chose to embrace the specific focus of the jubilee year by performing works of mercy in their family, their neighborhood or by involving themselves with diocesan agencies that serve the homeless, the hungry, the incarcerated and the anawim, a Hebrew word meaning the poor and afflicted.

Other notable moments during the past year that showcased God’s mercy in the lives of His faithful included:

January

Bishop blesses narthex, baptismal font at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Project Rachel offers post-abortion hope in the Year of Mercy.

Our Lady of Hungary recognized by NWEA for academic progress.

Holy Cross College launches Summer Theology Institute for high school youth.

February

St. Dominic, Bremen, expands facilities to enhance parish life.

Pope Francis visits Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.

Pope calls for jubilee year moratorium on the death penalty.

March

Christ the King team crowned Inter-City Catholic League boys’ basketball champions.

Parishes participate in 24 Hours for the Lord.

The glory of Easter is experienced at Masses throughout the diocese.

Dismas House in South Bend observes 30 years of reconciliation.

April

Mother Angelica, founder of EWTN, dies after a long illness.

Congregation of Holy Cross ordains Rev. Matthew Earle Hovde, CSC, and Rev. Dennis Anthony Strach II, CSC.

Diocesan priests challenge Congregation of Holy Cross seminarians in John Bosco Jam basketball game.

The 2015 Annual Bishop’s Appeal set a new record of $6,721,656.

Apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia” (“The Joy of Love”) is released for the benefit of families.

May

Redeemer Radio celebrates 10-year anniversary.

Diocese celebrates ordination to the diaconate of Dennis Di Benedetto and Eric Burgener.

June

Bishop Luers girls’ tennis team finishes season with 7-0 record: takes home championship.

Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, celebrates a century of faith and fellowship.

New Fort Wayne Women’s Care Center blessed.

St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange County, breaks ground for Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel.

July

Fort Wayne College Crew unites students of faith.

Fort Wayne woman, Sister Nancy Frentz, professes perpetual vows to eremitical life.

New jail ministry forms in Elkhart County.

St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake, celebrates 75 years of faith-filled history.

August

Young people from around the world attend World Youth Day 2016 in Poland.

The University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne, inaugurates downtown campus.

Mishawaka Catholic School celebrates five-year anniversary.

September

Bishop Rhoades blesses diocese’s newest Catholic school, Our Lady of Good Hope School in Fort Wayne.

‘Mother’ Teresa canonized

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen, hits the airwaves with bilingual radio station.

St. Joseph Hessen Cassel celebrates 175 years.

Msgr. John Suelzer, Father Jeffery Largent and St. Therese, Fort Wayne, Principal Chuck Grimm pass away.

October

Bishop blesses Queen of All Saints Chapel, dedicates altar at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne.

Elkhart County parishes join forces to found new young adult ministry.

Miriam’s Blessing, new diocesan ministry, provides support through difficult prenatal diagnosis.

November

Marian High School boys defend 1-A soccer state championship title.

Jubilee Masses for prisoners call attention to jail ministry.

Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, Chapel of Saint Francis of Assisi blessed.

Jubilee Year of Mercy Holy Doors closed.

December

Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, boys’ tennis team repeats SAC win.

Father Kenneth Sarrazine passes away.

Click here for the pdf version of this 2-page spread.